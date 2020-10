MAA blast from the past: Air France (remember when you could do this?)

You can still fly of course (if masochism’s your thing) but the days when BETC Paris could orchestrate all kinds of oh-la-la for Air France seem a lifetime away.

Here’s probably the best known from 2015.

And one of those ‘safety videos’ that all the airlines were spending bucks on, from 2018.

Maybe one day….