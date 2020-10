0 Shares Share

My friend George Parker reminds us that, contrary to what we asked here, there has been at least one good wine campaign – Orson Welles for Paul Masson: ‘we will sell no wine before its time.’ In Adscam and also MAA comments.

The great man, who also appeared for Domecq and voiced Carlsberg as I recall, had his moments on set (presumably after trying the product.)

And didn’t take kindly to orders for Birds Eye peas.

More fun than dealing with a bolshy influencer anyway.