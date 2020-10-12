Leagas Delaney client World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

0 Shares Share

Leagas Delaney has won lots of awards in its time but contributing to a Nobel Prize is something special. Longstanding client the World Food Programme (WFP) has won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

Agency chairman Tim Delaney says: “Leagas Delaney has been proud to work alongside the WFP for many years and joins in congratulating them on this hugely-deserved honour. We, like everyone else, only wish they had less work to do. Our ‘No-Food-Diet ‘ film ran some time ago but unfortunately its message is all too relevant today.”

World Food Programme 'no food diet' from Leagas Delaney on Vimeo.