Jack Daniel’s and Energy BBDO brew an internet winner with ‘Make It Count’

Jack Daniels, claimed to be the world’s most valuable spirits brand, may have another ‘Wassup’ on its hands with “I always wanted to do that,” the centrepiece of its first global campaign ‘Make it Count.’ From energy BBDO.

The campaign breaks in the UK today with ‘First Timers’ fulfilling their (modest) fantasies. Media is by Spark Foundry.

Owner Brown-Forman’s chief brands officer Matias Bentel says: “With ‘Make it Count,’ we have a long-term platform that resonates with consumers, especially in today’s environment, and carries the message of Jack’s bold, independent spirit. We know that this world class creative will continue to drive the successful globalisation of our Jack Daniel’s brand.”

There’ll be people doing what they always wanted to do all over the internet.

MAA creative scale: 8.