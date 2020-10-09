Don't Miss

Is Lincoln Project’s anti-Trump ‘Hospital’ ad below the belt and over the top?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Creative, Media, News, Politics, PR

Covid-19 looks like it will be the defining issue of the US presidential election and anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project isn’t pulling any punches in its latest ad.

Essentially they’re saying Trump could have stopped (some of) 200,000 deaths – a pretty serious accusation, mass murder I think it’s called.

Trump, of course, is saying he’s beating Covid on his own after his bizarre hospital visit.

This is powerful enough – but too far over the top, even for a US election?

In the UK, for example, bumbling Boris Johnson and his advisers have overseen about the same number of deaths relative to the population (about 46,000/70 million) and no-one is accusing them of murder.

This US election is proving the most compelling spectacle on earth (albeit one you might wish to watch from behind the sofa.)

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

