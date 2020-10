Is Burger King and David’s Halloween madness actually the new normal?

Hope they’re having a fun Halloween in France (as elsewhere) as President Macron’s new lockdown clamps down. Our correspondent Serge (on his second bottle already) tells us there are massive traffic jams as people try to escape the cities.

Burger King and David Madrid are doing their damndest to lift the gloom though.

Does creative madness actually seem like madness any more in a mad world?

Enterprising, as ever.

MAA creative scale: 7.