Pizza ads do not usually trouble the scorers but agency Iris’ Parker for Pizza Hut (Parker J.Patterson in full) brings a breath of fresh air to what is often a pretty moribund sector.

Here he is plugging Pizza Hut’s “most satisfying” pan pizza.

“Now that’s delivering” isn’t a bad line for a world entombed at home either.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.