Don't Miss

ID Comms shakes up media business with PJL buy

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Ad Tech, Advertisers, Agencies, Finance, Media, News, Technology 35 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Accenture may be wondering if its decision to pullout of media auditing to concentrate on programmatic media buying was wise as the move seems to have fired up the media auditing business.

Long-time rival Ebiquity says it’s put on 25 clients this year and now ID Comms, the British-based consultant and pitch adviser that launched in the US 18 months ago has bought US rival PJL Media.

PJL founder PJ Leary is taking a minority stake in ID and will become global CEO of ID comms’ audit practice. ID Comms is handling T-Mobile’s $1.6bn US media pitch.

ID Comms’ Tom Denford (left) says: (this is) strategically important for ID Comms at a time when many advertisers are rethinking their needs for media auditing and perhaps looking for more modern techniques, fit for the digital age. We are excited to bring our new global standards for media auditing to ambitious advertisers asking ‘what’s next?”

Leary says: “Together, we will continue to focus on accelerating our global Assurance business with a differentiated service emphasising agility, relevant insights and methodologies that are purpose built to inform tomorrow.”

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.