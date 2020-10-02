ID Comms shakes up media business with PJL buy

0 Shares Share

Accenture may be wondering if its decision to pullout of media auditing to concentrate on programmatic media buying was wise as the move seems to have fired up the media auditing business.

Long-time rival Ebiquity says it’s put on 25 clients this year and now ID Comms, the British-based consultant and pitch adviser that launched in the US 18 months ago has bought US rival PJL Media.

PJL founder PJ Leary is taking a minority stake in ID and will become global CEO of ID comms’ audit practice. ID Comms is handling T-Mobile’s $1.6bn US media pitch.

ID Comms’ Tom Denford (left) says: (this is) strategically important for ID Comms at a time when many advertisers are rethinking their needs for media auditing and perhaps looking for more modern techniques, fit for the digital age. We are excited to bring our new global standards for media auditing to ambitious advertisers asking ‘what’s next?”

Leary says: “Together, we will continue to focus on accelerating our global Assurance business with a differentiated service emphasising agility, relevant insights and methodologies that are purpose built to inform tomorrow.”