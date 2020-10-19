Havas UK launches 2025 employee inclusion charter

0 Shares Share

Havas UK has reaffirmed its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion with the appointment of a new DE&I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) executive committee and the launch of a new charter, setting out the business’ commitments over the next five years.

Pledges include 25% Black, Asian & minority ethnic employees, with 10% in senior management, by 2025. In terms of pay the charter says it will extend the UK government’s equal pay legislation to include ethnic background as well as genderto ensure that at Havas UK every person in the same role, with the same level of skills, experience, competence and contribution to our business, is paid the same.

The committee comprises senior leaders from across Havas’ UK businesses, including Stephanie Marks (managing director, Havas Media London), Faye Raincock (communications director, Havas UK), Tamara Greene (global brand director, Havas Creative Group), Ewen Macpherson (chief people officer, Havas UK) and Bukola Garry (diversity and inclusion manager, Havas UK). It reports to Havas Creative global CEO Chris Hirst (below).

Hirst says: “Proper commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is not just the right thing to do – it will also make our work better and more relevant, keep Havas competitive and help attract both talent and clients alike. Indeed, the most diverse companies are now more likely than ever to outperform financially. Change in this area is not just the domain of HR departments – it requires genuine buy-in from the top.

“That’s why I’m pleased to appoint this senior, cross-agency committee, dedicated specifically to furthering DE&I, and proud to unveil our charter for the years ahead, both of which have the full support of group and individual agency leadership teams.”