Grey wins Carlsberg international role

WPP’s Grey has won a role as Carlsberg’s “global advertising partner” although the Danish brewer says it will continue to work with local agencies too – good news for the UK’s Fold7 presumably, among others. Grey has handled Carlsberg’s Tuborg for the last two years.

VP global marketing Robbie Millar says: “After reviewing what is needed from our global campaigns to ensure they meet the needs of all our markets around the world, we identified that Grey are best placed to develop our work for Carlsberg and Tuborg. Our growth ambitions mean we need a global network for our brands and thanks to the footprint and the creative excellence at Grey, we believe we can reach this.”

Grey has had a tough time in the UK, its biggest European office, in recent years with the departures of senior managers and creatives. Carlsberg has produced some of the more distinctive campaigns in the beer market so this is an opportunity to show what the network can do creatively. Such arrangements have the habit of prompting turf wars, though, between local and regional managements and their favoured agencies.