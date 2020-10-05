Grey unveils creative platform for new client Very

0 Shares Share

Retailer Very has moved to Grey and the agency has a produced a new “creative platform” – ‘Life is this Very moment’ – to try to resonate with UK consumers, who are feeling somewhat down at the moment.

A new film ‘Daisy’ hymns the joys of autumn (a bit mixed in the UK just now as it’s been raining for days) as a prelude to what, presumably, will be a bigger push at Christmas.

Very Group CMO Carly O’Brien says: “Our strategy features moments from everyday life that are universal and culturally relevant, told through the lens of the consumer. Insightful, warm, optimistic and real throughout, the aim is to underline Very’s position at the heart of everyday life and to convey the humanity of our brand – helping, supporting, understanding – with the tone of a friend talking.

‘Life is this Very moment’ celebrates the thousands of small moments that make life special. It’s not just about the big moments, but the small ones that happen every day and make life worth living in the moment.”

Grey London CSO Raquel Chicourel says: “‘Life is This Very Moment’ is here to remind us all that life happens now, and no moment is too small. This platform feels very much in tune with a lot of what we are all collectively experiencing today. We can’t wait to see this beautiful platform flying high, with bigger work to come soon.”

Ambitious then.

Give this one the benefit as a scene-setter but the work to come needs, indeed, to be bigger.

MAA creative scale: 5.