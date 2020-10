0 Shares Share

Appart’City in France reckons its its rental rooms are nearly twice as big as most hotel rooms – 27m2 against 15m2 – and to demonstrate it agency FCB Change invited the International Festival of Extreme Sports and skater Sam Partaix to make their own Skate Room.

Directed by Gabriel Dugué and Hugo Kerr.

Simple and fun.

Not sure you’d be too pleased if you were in the room next door.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.