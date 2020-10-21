Engine hires Grey’s Rob Sellers to boost consultancy offer

0 Shares Share

Engine Group is upping its bid in the business transformation game by launching Growth Studio with former Grey chief growth officer Rob Sellers (below). Sellers with work with engine chief experience officer Rob Chalmers. The agency says the new studio will complement its “long-standing transformation and consultancy business.”

Sellers and Chalmers are joined by three recent hires: Matt Fenn, the former head of design at AnalogFolk, who becomes chief design officer; Nina Lewis, formerly at R/GA as executive project director and Dulcie Omonubi from Market Gravity as director of consulting.

Engine CEO Jim Moffatt says: “Eight months into the worldwide Covid-19 crisis, we see that the need to pivot and establish new products and services is no longer auxiliary to our clients’ business, it is front and centre.

“At a time of increasingly exponential change, they need help getting new ideas to market at speed, and need a partner who can move rapidly from identifying the opportunity to delivering a delightful finished solution. We know there’s a real need for Engine’s end-to-end consulting through to creative approach.”

Executive director Sellers says: “Growth Studio will bridge the gap clients experience between thinking, making and scaling, helping businesses identify and deliver growth opportunities – quickly.

“The crew we have assembled here is purpose built to deliver that. Absolute credibility in what they bring, matched by an obsession with helping clients achieve their ambitions, and an attitude that constantly smashes through barriers.”