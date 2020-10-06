Droga5 and Biscuit scoop Grand Prix at Shark Awards 2020

0 Shares Share

This year’s awards season is different (for obvious reasons) and a panel of judges from Uncommon, BBH, 180, DUDE London and BBDO came together in a mixture of socially distanced and Zoom judging for the Kinsale Shark Awards.

Two pieces of work were awarded a Grand Prix. Droga5 and Biscuit both won for ‘Don’t Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp’, and ‘Sculpt Rebrand’ by Common Curiousity won in Design.

Post-production Company of the Year was awarded to Electric Theatre Collective for 2 Gold wins, 2 Silvers, 4 Bronzes and 2 shortlisted pieces.

In Film, one Gold was awarded to Elvis for ‘Crème Egg EATertainment’ for Cadbury Crème Egg.

Five Golds in Film Craft went to Biscuit Filmworks who won two for Setapp, Electric Theatre Collective for IKEA ‘Silence the Critics,’ Paddington Pictures for Leica ‘Like the Night’ and The Mill for Deka Investments ‘Kiss.’

Golds in Film Craft Animation were awarded to Presence for Medicins Sans Frontieres ‘Give Me Hope’ and to Electric Theatre Collective for IKEA ‘Silence the Critics.’

The one Digital Gold went to Zulu Alpha Kilo for ‘#Pausetoremember.’.

No Golds were awarded in Print/Outdoor, but a Silver went to the BBC Ireland for ‘Your Present Has A Past’ for BBC NI/iPlayer.

In the ‘Best New’ awards, The Sweetspot in Germany entered their best new talent and scooped Best New Director with Nicolas Bori, Best New DOP with Martin Ludwig and Best New Sound Designer with Johanna Roth.

Best New Music Composer was awarded to Sam Foster of Foster & Foster Music in London, and Raquel Caro Nunez from Film Akademie won Best New Editor.

George Neave from Coffee & TV in London won Best New Colour Grader.

All the winners can be seen here.

The Kinsale Shark Awards celebrates Irish and International creativity whilst encouraging new fresh approaches to advertising and media. Now in its 58th year, the awards attract entries from top agencies across all continents reaching as far as Dubai, Indonesia, New York, Sydney, Cape Town, Moscow and Lebanon.