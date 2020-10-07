Dog Lovers For Joe Biden advise voters to ‘choose your humans wisely’

Don't Miss

The rush for a lockdown puppy has expanded the dog loving population in the US as well as the UK, so perhaps Donald Trump should have thought about getting a dog instead of dismissing them as he does in this ad, which also features a stream of Republican and Democrat presidents enjoying blissful moments with their furry friends.

We see a line of up presidents and their innocent pets: Ronald Reagan and Lucky, George Bush and Millie, Bill Clinton and Buddy, George W Bush and Barney, Barack Obama and Bo. Who would want to deny Joe Biden’s Champ the chance to take up his rightful place on the White House lawn?

Dog Lovers for Joe is a pet project for Rob Schwartz, CEO of TBWA New York.

