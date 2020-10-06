Don't Miss

Does P&G’s in-house Secret bite off more than it can chew?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

The rush to in-housing is the latest thing for agencies to worry about (pandemic aside) and here’s what seems to be a pretty creditable effort from P&G for Secret. P&G took the brand in-house about a year ago.

Featuring a poem by Jasmine Mans, around a pandemic theme.

The same old issues arise, whether these efforts are in-house or not. Is rowing in on big issues the right thing for brands to do. After all your choice of deodorant is hardly life-changing, certainly not world-changing. Have such communications become just another income stream for influencers of one sort or another.

The way ads used to be of course, in the very distant past.

MAA creative scale: 4.

