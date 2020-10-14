Don't Miss

Buzzman takes preservative-free Burger King to the wire

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, News 32 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Burger King Switzerland has removed all preservatives, artificial colouring and fragrance from its Whoppers (I’ll have Chanel No 5 with mine.) Agency Buzzman decided to time customers of the chunky comestible to show that you hardly need preservatives for a meal that takes under ten minutes to eat.

Timed to the last nano-second. Signed “Real food always tastes better.”

Burger King in some markets disappears up its own ingenuity but Buzzman can usually be relied upon.

Doesn’t actually look that appetising but that’s kind of the point (no artificial film tricks either.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.