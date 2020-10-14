Buzzman takes preservative-free Burger King to the wire

0 Shares Share

Burger King Switzerland has removed all preservatives, artificial colouring and fragrance from its Whoppers (I’ll have Chanel No 5 with mine.) Agency Buzzman decided to time customers of the chunky comestible to show that you hardly need preservatives for a meal that takes under ten minutes to eat.

Timed to the last nano-second. Signed “Real food always tastes better.”

Burger King in some markets disappears up its own ingenuity but Buzzman can usually be relied upon.

Doesn’t actually look that appetising but that’s kind of the point (no artificial film tricks either.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5.