BMB wins GB Snowsport Beijing drive

Beijing is the setting for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics – which should cause the odd ruction if they happen – and London agency BMB has been appointed to handle strategy and creative for the UK’s effort via GB Snowsport.

The UK isn’t exactly an Alpine powerhouse but two million people from the UK go skiing every year (Covid allowing) and we pick up the odd medal.

BMB’s brief is to help by galvanising public support for elite athletes preparing for Beijing and building the profile of the sport and beyond across its various disciplines – Alpine, Nordic, freestyle, snowboard, speed/telemark and para-snowsport.

GB Snowsport CEO Vicky Gosling says: “The appointment of BMB is a crucial next step to sharing our story as we move forward towards 2022 and beyond. “Despite the difficulties everyone has faced this year, our teams are resuming training and hopes are high, we are looking forward to what we can achieve.”