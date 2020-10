Black History Month: Lewis Hamilton and Muhammad Ali – how could it go wrong?

British tabloid newspaper the Sun is celebrating Black History Month – a bit of a surprise somehow – by getting various people to talk about their heroes and experiences.

Nothing wrong with that. Here’s motor racing champ Lewis Hamilton on Muhammad Ali (and Ayrton Senna inevitably.)

Hamilton’s an interesting guy and Ali certainly was. So how come this so booooring?

Must try harder.

MAA creative scale: 1 (I watched it.)