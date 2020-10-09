Audi: what happened? WPP’s Hamburg agency Thjnk launches global ‘Future is an attitude’ campaign

0 Shares Share

After a long tussle with Engine over the UK Audi account last year, BBH now seems to be ceding ground to German agency Thjnk, which is launching a new global brand strategy for the carmaker this weekend.

It will take more than one bad ad to erase BBH’s 28 years of building the Audi brand, but this is not a good sign. A UK TV ad is made up of some generic car shots, over which a voiceover makes statements like, “We all look at the world in a different way… Some see a factory. We see progress. Some see an electric car. We see a new era.”

“Vorsprung durch technik” will, we are told, “remain the brand claim,” but “Future is an attitude” will “unite worldwide marketing activities” from now on, implemented across all channels by Thjnk, which was bought by WPP in 2017.

Wenders says: “By refining our brand strategy, we give a contemporary definition to ‘Vorsprung’ and make ourselves fit for the future. The purpose is to improve people’s lives through technology and to make a contribution to society. The Audi ambition is to shape the future of premium mobility and to create exciting experiences.”

Henrik Wenders, senior vice president for the Audi brand, joined the company after three years at Chinese electric vehicle brand Byton, which was founded by former BMW and Nissan executives. Previously he worked at BMW for more than a decade.

Some see a brand building commercial. We see a dud.

