In a time like this every agency needs a client who actually does well out of lockdowns and the like, such as PlayStation.

And adam&eveDDB has certainly repaid the compliment with some outstanding launch ads. Here’s another, this time featuring intrepid explorers.

A&E has taken gaming ads to a different level.

MAA creative scale: 8.5 (well it can’t be a 9 every time.)