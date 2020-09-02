WPP team wins Whirlpool in 29 EMEA markets

0 Shares Share

Some good news for WPP boss Mark Read as he battles an army of irate pensioners: WPP has won washing machine giant Whirlpool’s EMEA communications business with one of those multi-agency constructs WPP and the other big holding companies are increasingly fielding.

Mercifully this one isn’t called Team Whirl or Pool.

WPP has won Whirlpool is 29 EMEA markets after a nine-month pitch with something for everyone it seems: Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R, m/Six, BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), Geometry, Hogarth and AKQA. The integrated team will be based in Milan.

Gilles Morel, president EMEA and executive VP Whirlpool Corporation says: “As we continue to evolve Whirlpool’s consumer-oriented marketing and communications approach in EMEA, we sought a strong partnership that is based on a deep understanding of our business and passion for our brands.

“We were impressed by WPP’s commitment to develop the right team for a long-term partnership and are confident their creativity and determination will strengthen our brands through a fully-integrated strategy for growth.”

WPP CMO Laurent Ezekiel says: “Whirlpool’s challenge was to develop a best-in-class integrated team that could transform their business through creativity. Creative transformation is at the heart of our model and WPP’s strength lies in our ability to bring the very best talent together to help clients engage consumers.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on our current relationship with Whirlpool to deliver on its vision for long-term growth as its strategic communications partner in EMEA.”