WPP adds to big Whirlpool with kiwi fruit king Zespri

0 Shares Share

WPP’s Mark Read said he had a $4bn billing pipeline of new business recently and details are coming thick and fast from WPP HQ.

On top of a big Whirlpool win in EMEA WPP has now landed Zespri International, which may not be a household name but is claimed to be the world’s leading kiwi fruit brand with 4300 growers in New Zealand and around the world and revenues of $2.2bn. VML/Y&R and media agency Mindshare will lead the WPP effort with production arm Hogarth Worldwide and CRM agency Geometry.

Zespri chief growth officer Jiunn Shih says: “At Zespri, we are on a mission to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit. As we enter a new phase of our journey with the refresh of our brand, we recognised the need to partner with a leading global agency group that shares our values and our belief that a brand with purpose can change the world for the better.

“Throughout the selection process, WPP agencies like VMLY&R and Mindshare have stood out for their strategic thinking, creative direction and innovation capabilities. Most importantly, we were impressed by the talented and diverse team we’ve met. I am excited by the start of this partnership and I look forward to the impactful work we will create together.”

That ticks some useful WPP boxes.

Read says: “WPP shares Zespri’s belief in the importance of brand trust. We’ve seen how a focus on growing a strong brand and innovation have led to more sustainable livelihoods for Zespri’s co-operative community. We are excited to support their mission globally, through our team’s rich knowledge of local consumer preferences and best-in-class marketing innovations.”

Let’s hope WPP’s work for Zespri (and others) also features some good old-style TV ads, the sort that have been causing Read a bit of bother recently (below.)