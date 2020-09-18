World Out of Home’s #OurSecondChance from new agency NCA hits record-breaking $40m value

The World Out of Home Organization’s global #OurSecondChance campaign has so far appeared on 40,000 digital screens with an estimated donated media value to date of US$40m.

This makes it comfortably the world’s biggest all-format digital Out of Home campaign to date. #OurSecondChance is the first international campaign from New Commercial Arts, the agency formed by adam&eve founders James Murphy and David Golding with Ian Heartfield from BBH and Rob Curran from Wunderman Thompson earlier this year.

Talon Outdoor’s Grand Visual handled campaign planning and distribution. So far, the campaign has appeared in 60 countries and on every continent worldwide. Among the biggest markets running the campaign are China, Germany, and Australia.

The record-breaking campaign reminds people of the positive initiatives to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, as the hoped-for gradual recovery takes hold.

WOO president Tom Goddard says: “we hoped #OurSecondChance would have a major impact but its reach – it was ubiquitous – and the positive reaction from the public worldwide has exceeded all our expectations.

“Again, we would like to thank all the wonderful Media Owners and Out of Home Associations around the world, for their fantastic efforts and incredibly generous support. This campaign has demonstrated how powerful OOH is in reaching mass audiences very efficiently in all corners of the world.”

New Commercial Arts CEO James Murphy says: “This was a wonderful opportunity to showcase our work in a medium we love on a global stage. The response and support from the global Out of Home industry and media community has been amazing.”

Grand Visual CEO Neil Morris says: “Out of Home has been promoting its global reach and capabilities for some time now and #OurSecondChance is hard evidence that activating a global campaign is entirely achievable and delivers incredible scale.”