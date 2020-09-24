Uncommon delivers for Nando’s and Deliveroo

0 Shares Share

Deliveroo is reportedly looking for a new agency following changes to its marketing team (well they’ve got to do something on all those Zoom calls) but it has at least one contender on the books.

Uncommon, after making a promising debut for new client B&Q, which didn’t sound like Uncommon’s bag at all, is helping Deliveroo out with its new deal to deliver Nando’s. Making everyone’s “different dreams” come true, it seems.

Good to see Uncommon delivering for Deliveroo in commonsense mode. As opposed to those silly “look at me” BrewDog posters.

MAA creative scale: 7.