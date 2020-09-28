UK advertising is ‘Made Global’ in new film by adam&eveDDB

0 Shares Share

As Brexit looms and Boris Johnson’s government struggles to deal with Covid, a new film promoting the UK ad industry aims to convince the world that Britain is the natural centre of the universe for global brands.

Timed to coincide with the start of Advertising Week (which this year is a trans-Atlantic fortnight combining the New York and London events), adam&eveDDB’s two-minute take on the industry is full of cityscapes, diversity, dynamism and Zoom calls. It bids viewers “Welcome to the home of everywhere” and argues that our time zone and talent make us uniquely placed to take on the world and reach “every corner of the planet.”

It’s made for the UK Advertising Export Group (UKAEG), a partnership between the UK ad industry and the UK government, whose members include agencies, industry bodies, headhunters and production companies as well as the Department for International Trade.

Alex Hesz, CSO at adam&eveDDB, said: “The UK has a rich history and strong global reputation for creativity. Our strategic positioning ‘UK Advertising. Made Global’ celebrates this – showing the world what we can do and how we do it. We are in the perfect time zone for working globally, able to service businesses in the USA and Asia and everywhere in-between. We speak many languages and attract creative talent from all over the world. It’s this genetic make-up that makes the UK advertising industry rich in cultural perspectives and innovative ideas.”

Janet Hull, Chair of UKAEG, member Creative Industries Council, and IPA director of marketing strategy, said: “We wanted to find a way of expressing how UK advertising is uniquely positioned to support companies around the world with their growth ambitions. At a time when businesses all around the world face into the challenge of the coronavirus crisis, we want them to know that the UK advertising and marketing services sector is here and ready to help them with any challenge they face.”

Not sure we can apply the MAA creative scale as it’s very much a B2B film, made more entertaining if you play a game of “spot the ad” as you watch. It would probably have looked pretty impressive in a packed Picturehouse Central.