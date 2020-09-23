Don't Miss

Uber Eats’ bitter showdown: Mark Hamill vs Patrick Stewart

Uber’s “Tonight I’ll be eating” campaign has become a cultural phenomenon in Australia, and local independent agency Special Group has been rewarded for its success with the chance to take the brand platform to the US and Canada — this time starring Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart in a Star Wars vs Star Trek face off. The grudge between them is so real that they even battle over how to say tomato.

In two additional 15 second spots, Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart get distracted by Uber Eats deliveries during epic battles of Air Hockey and Connect Four.

Cade Heyde, founding partner, Special Group Australia, said: “Expanding the platform to the other side of the world is a real honour and an incredibly proud moment for our agency. We couldn’t be more thrilled to share this loved campaign with the US.”

The new campaign will run in the US and Canada across TV, online, radio, CRM, out of home and social.

A recent iteration of the campaign — which has also been a hit in Japan and Taiwan — featured Kim Kardashian-West and the much-loved Australian actress Sharon Strezlecki, from comedy series Kath & Kim.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

