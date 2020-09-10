Trump’s comments on servicemen are un-American says Lincoln Project – but is anyone listening?

The Lincoln Project of antiTrump Republicans has produced another timely volley of mud to lob at Donald Trump, this time over his disparaging remarks about American servicemen. Trump’s own military record – he avoided getting one – is also referenced.

But will any of the mud stick? Or is Trump once again to be the improbable teflon superhero?

Watching UK PM Boris Johnson making it up as he went along yesterday on the subject of testing everyone for coronavirus (it’ll cost £100bn and, besides, the technology doesn’t exist) it does make you wonder if the lunatics have taken over the political asylum.

On which happy note I’m off to central London later, avoiding any group of six or more obviously. Happy days.