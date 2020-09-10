Don't Miss

Time really drags in Rosapark’s new ad for Ouiga trains

Posted by: Emma Hall

With the familiar frustrations of endless summer traffic jams still fresh in our minds, Rosapark’s new ad for low cost French train company Ouigo makes painful viewing.

Essentially, it just shows some people stuck in cars, then a train speeds past at the end to remind us that travel doesn’t need to be like this. But it stands out because the slow, hot scenes make you feel suspended in time, and there are some quirky moments that keep it fresh — particularly the woman checking lethargically to see if her husband is still alive.

During the summer, an earlier Ouigo ad was seen on the backs of lorries and on the Waze app, with signs that read: “A message to all children: no, we are not there yet.” Cruel.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

