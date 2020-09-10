Time really drags in Rosapark’s new ad for Ouiga trains

0 Shares Share

With the familiar frustrations of endless summer traffic jams still fresh in our minds, Rosapark’s new ad for low cost French train company Ouigo makes painful viewing.

Essentially, it just shows some people stuck in cars, then a train speeds past at the end to remind us that travel doesn’t need to be like this. But it stands out because the slow, hot scenes make you feel suspended in time, and there are some quirky moments that keep it fresh — particularly the woman checking lethargically to see if her husband is still alive.

During the summer, an earlier Ouigo ad was seen on the backs of lorries and on the Waze app, with signs that read: “A message to all children: no, we are not there yet.” Cruel.

MAA creative scale: 8