The latest Media and Marketing podcast looks at football’s attempt to re-establish itself with Covid-19 fears still keeping fans away and the prospects for marketers and sponsors.

Host John Reynolds is joined by Pitch Marketing Group founder Henry Chappell and Sebastian Gray, the co-founder of Dugout. The pair discuss the forthcoming Premier League football season and what the experience will be like for fans and advertisers as we come out of lockdown.

Listen to the podcast here.