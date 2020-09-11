Sorrell’s MediaMonks takes centre stage in new BMW European line-up The Engine

0 Shares Share

Looks like Sir Martin Sorrell’s MediaMonks may have landed one of his targets 202 clients – his holding company S4 Capital wants 20 clients with $20m annual revenue – by winning a big chunk of the newly-combined BMW and Mini accounts in Europe via a new entity called The Engine. Among the agencies to lose out is presumably FCB Inferno which handled BMW in the UK and other markets.

The Engine’s other components are German-based international network Serviceplan and Berylls Strategy Advisors. BMW calls it a transnational agency for 26 European markets including Germany.

BMW senior V-P customer and brand Jens Thiemer says: “This system will comprehensively integrate the classic marketing disciplines of strategy, creation and production with all relevant aspects of the customer journey – while elevating them to a high-tech level. In practice, this includes all areas of data-driven performance marketing and analytics, marketing automation, programmatic media and CRM support.

“In addition, we are consolidating the management of web operations and e-commerce within our new agency operating system.”

On the face of it this is a big, maybe a transformative win for MediaMonks and S4 (and Serviceplan which shouldn’t be under-estimated.) Such ambitious agency constructs have a habit of unravelling of course, as Sorrell knows well from his previous existence at WPP. Management changes at the client can lead to the appointment of people who are less enthused about such brave new worlds.