Saatchi scores for BT with cheeky ‘unlimited subs’

Saatchi and Saatchi seems to be enjoying itself with new client BT. Now it’s launching ‘Unlimited Subs,’ the option of changing your football package monthly, by pretending that the rules of the game have changed to allow – unlimited subsitutes.

As expected we get a range of football types (fronted by Mr Lineker, his other employer the BBC might not be happy with this) but they’re actually acting. I know that they seem to spend as much time making ads as playing these days but acting is taking a bit far. Notably Carlo Ancelotti taking time out from trying to find a midfield for Everton and Gareth Bale on a golf course surmising that now he might even get a game for Real Madrid.

And Sky’s front man Jeff Stelling even makes a surprise appearance. Is Jeff off to BT?

Cheeky and to the point. About as good a football ad as we’ve seen.

MAA creative scale: 9.