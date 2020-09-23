R/GA London wins United Colors of Benetton Group

0 Shares Share

Back in the 90s, Benetton was as famous for its inclusive advertising as it was for its colourful knitwear. The Italian brand has now put its hopes in R/GA to brighten up its 2020 customer experience by appointing the agency as its “digital transformation partner.”

The brief is mostly around e-commerce and helping Benetton respond to the acceleration towards online shopping created by the pandemic. The brand’s new shopping experience will launch in December, just in time for Christmas, in 25 countries, 6 languages and three currencies.

Rebecca Bezzina, SVP managing director R/GA London, said: “With the importance of Benetton’s digital experience more significant than ever due to the changing market conditions, we are thrilled to have been selected as their new Digital Transformation partner. We look forward to helping pivot this incredible fashion brand and create a next generation ecommerce platform that sets them apart from the competition.”

Antonio Patrissi, group chief digital Officer at Benetton, said “We wanted to collaborate with an agency that fully understood the complex challenges and different disruptions that the fashion industry is currently facing, and R/GA really did that. Since the moment we met the team over Zoom, they have demonstrated themselves to be entirely the right partner to help us transform digital vision. We’re very much looking forward to working together”.