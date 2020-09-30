‘Publicis will not be a Zoom company’: CEO Sadoun gets real

0 Shares Share

In a new video message to staff, Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun said that the global network has “exhausted everything that home working can teach us” and is banking on a vaccine to get everyone back to the office to “unleash our potential.”

Until then, employees are free to work in whatever way suits them. Speaking from Chicago after a series of in-person meetings around the world, Sadoun revealed that 100% of workers in China have returned to the office, compared to 20% in Europe and 3% in the US.

There’s to be no “one size fits all” approach for Publicis Groupe, where 60% of employees are single or living alone, 25% have young kids at home, and 30% are under 30. Sadoun said it would be a priority to make sure that younger employees don’t “become invisible” and lose the chance to develop their careers.

Relying on a vaccine still seems like a pretty long shot, unless Arthur knows something we don’t. Matin Sorrell told an Advertising Week audience that S4 Capital is working on the assumption that a vaccine will be in place at the end of Q2 next year. Whatever, it’s a shame to think of Publicis Groupe’s new, impressive offices in London (the creative HQ in Chancery Lane and the media HQ at TV Centre in White City) only 20% full.