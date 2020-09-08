Post-lockdown creativity: O2 banks on VCCP’s robot Bubl

0 Shares Share

Mobile network wars are raging in the UK: BT has moved to Publicis-owned Satchi & Saatchi from AMV BBDO and is bombarding us with stories about it being the best network and able to provide broadband everywhere.

Now 02 has produced what it calls a “bold new creative platform,” putting customers first (well they’re all supposed to do that) with a new invention from agency VCCP, a robot called Bubl.

O2 CMO Nina Bibby (no relation) says: “As the UK’s No.1 network, we’re committed to putting customers first. So we wanted to bring this to life and showcase what makes O2 so special. Bubl forms the perfect embodiment of our core values, showcasing just how much we are there for our customers – from our network to our customer support – and we hope this resonates strongly to help others understand all the benefits of being on O2.”

There’s a TV ad coming, so far there are posters.

Interesting that they’re launching this Out of home, maybe the medium’s on the way towards a much-needed post-lockdown recovery.

Will Bubl do the business? They say advertising is easy – well not that difficult – but imagine standing in front of an array of clients (maybe on Zoom) telling them that a winsome robot is the answer to their needs. Maybe VCCP used Alexandr the meerkat as an example.

Will Bubl be voiced by Sean Bean? We wait to see.