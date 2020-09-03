Post-lockdown creativity: Michael Douglas and Danny Devito pull out all the stops for Gerry Graf

0 Shares Share

End of life care isn’t a subject that raises a smile usually but Michael Douglas and Danny Devito give it a go in this ad encouraging people to sign POLST forms (Practitioner Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment) from the non-profit Goals of Care Coalition New Jersey. Lot to get your tongue around there.

Directed via Zoom by Gerry Graf, who closed his agency last year, with M ss ng P eces (yes, that’s right.). Graf, presumably, helped to round up the starry cast.

Devito tells Douglas: “It’s a medical thing…it’s the best way for the medical staff to know your wishes, how you want to be treated at the end.”

The boys, predictably, do a great job – as does Graf. Underneath it all it’s an expert piece of communication about a decidedly tricky subject.

MAA creative scale: 9.