Post-lockdown creativity: Fistful of Bourbon features Goop-reading gunslingers

Scotch whisky maker William Grant is having a crack at the bourbon market with new brand Fistful of Bourbon and the launch campaign from drinks specialist Quaker City Mercantile and Saturday Night Live director Paul Briganti through Tool of North America (yes, these names are real) imagines a face-off between two somewhat woke, Goop-reading gunslingers.

National brand ambassador (real too) Anthony Bohlinger says: “If you’ve ever found yourself daydreaming about who would win in a duel, Billy Crystal in City Slickers or Gene Wilder in Blazing Saddles, then Fistful of Bourbon is for you. There are many quirky characteristics that make Fistful what it is, from our blending process to our obsession with Hollywood and Western cult film culture.”

The drinks market is, indeed, making many twists and turns.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.