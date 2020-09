0 Shares Share

At first sight this new ad by DDB Chicago for Coors Light seems a touch over the top – sashaying through the mountains (it’s Coors after all) in office clothes with CGI prairie dogs and other fauna for company.

Then lockdown intrudes. But escape is at hand….

If the brief’s just a competition you may as well give it your all. Clever by DDB.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.