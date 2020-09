0 Shares Share

Budweiser and agency Deutsch have been pretty quick out of the blocks with this one: heralding a new “partnership” between the beer and star footballer Lionel Messi, it references the “will he, won’t he” leave Barcelona saga that briefly occupied the sports pages and others last week (he’s staying, to no-one’s great surprise.)

Does Leo really drink Bud when there are all those good Spanish beers?

Regardless, a nifty bit of opportunism.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.