Post-lockdown creativity: Barnardo’s dramatises children’s Covid-19 bereavement

FCB Inferno has produced another powerful piece of work for charity Barnardo’s, this time dramatising children’s grief over bereavement as a raucous crow that follows you everywhere.

A bit like Churchill’s famous ‘black dog’ depression – is this what our current would-be Churchillian PM is suffering from?

Barnardo’s CEO Javed Khan, says: “Our new TV advert features a young boy suffering from grief after the death of his mother. Sadly, these raw emotions will be familiar to thousands of children and families across the UK, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Too many children and young people have lost family members and experienced loss in their wider communities – especially those from BAME communities. Other have lost support systems, contact with friends and families, and missed out on opportunities, creating feelings of isolation and anxiety for the future.

“At Barnardo’s we believe that with the right support all children can recover from trauma and work towards a positive future. We provide this support across the country – but we can’t do it alone. Now more than ever we rely on the support of our friends and partners, and the generosity of the public, to continue our vital work.”

An often over-looked consequence of the dreaded Covid so timely from Branardo’s.

MAA creative scale: 8.