Perrier brings smiles and flowers to the world with Murakami collaboration

Perrier’s new bottles feature the work of Takashi Murakami, the Japanese artist who has collaborated with Kanye West, exhibited at the Palais de Versailles, and sold at Sotheby’s for $15 million.

Two limited edition Perrier bottles will launch next month, and in early 2021, the full Perrier range will bear Murakami’s signature smiling flowers.

In a video interview, Murakami said he wondered if “the stimulating sensation of the Perrier bubbles on our tongues will be even more heightened” in today’s climate, when we we are all limiting physical contact. He also remembers his first date, aged 18, with a girl two years his senior: “We went to a place in Ginza and I ordered a bottle of Perrier, mistaking it for alcohol. I remember it all so clearly — especially how confused I felt when I didn’t feel any alcohol effects after drinking many glasses.”

Paul Cordina, global communication manager for Perrier, said: “Takashi Murakami has succeeded in creating art that is both accessible and deeply considered, with a flair for what is most fresh and most pertinent to the widest audience. We hope that this collaboration will increase the accessibility of art for an even broader global audience.”

Perrier has partnered with some famous artists in its time, including Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali.