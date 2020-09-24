Ottolenghi’s staple ingredient brand, Belazu, appoints Truant London as its first ad agency

0 Shares Share

Anyone who’s searched for pomegranate molasses, rose harissa, or preserved lemons to finish off an Ottolenghi recipe will be familiar with Belazu’s range of products.

Truant London has been appointed as the brand’s first ad agency, and Yotam Ottolenghi himself will be part of a Christmas campaign to promote the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredients to consumers, as well as to restaurants and chefs.

There is also a promotional tie-in between Belazu and Ottolenghi’s new cookbook, “Flavour,” and an above-the-line brand campaign scheduled for early 2021.

Truant’s CEO and co-founder, Chris Jefford, said: “Belazu is a brilliant British indie that is premium enough to punch above the competition, given the right comms strategies. With lots of interesting NPD in the pipeline, it’s going to be a brilliant ride. We’re relishing the prospect of giving the brand a huge creative boost.”

Belazu’s marketing director, Chris Busher, said: “Truant impressed us by being strategically on-point, creatively challenging and completely joined up between creative and media. Plus, we love the agency’s convention-breaking proposal of focusing creative around the moment that food hits someone’s mouth, which is usually a no-go in our category.”