Orange France’s toy phone and the parable of the second life

Shades of John Lewis in this ad, which has a touching soundtrack and depicts a young girl who is very attached to her Fisher Price phone. As she reaches adolescence and young adulthood, the phone gets demoted into the attic, but when she becomes a mum, her own daughter is just as fond of the same toy.

The ad, by Publicis Conseil for Orange France, encourages us to give a second life to our phones. It was directed by veteran Frédéric Planchon, whose recent work includes the 2019 Publicis ad for Renault, “The French Exchange,” and the Cadbury campaign for VCCP.

Marco Venturelli, president overseeing creativity at Publicis Conseil, said: “To deal with a subject like the second life of mobile phones, it seemed essential to me to show a story of transition: it’s time to see the world through the eyes of those who will live it.”

The ad will be shown in France and elsewhere in Europe where the Orange brand survives: Belgium Spain, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

MAA creative scale: 7