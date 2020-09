0 Shares Share

As we venture into a data-driven future for advertising it’s quite a relief to discover an example of sublime silliness – and no surprise that it’s from Jean Paul Gaultier, courtesy of luxury specialist Mazarine.

Lots of honed sailors as you’d expect but also some ladies who seem to have drifted in from an old Roxy Music album cover.

Bonjour matelot, as you might say (but you’re probably not allowed to these days.)

MAA creative scale: 7.