The new Apple watch can do all sorts of clever things. This spot from TBWA Media Arts Lab gets the information across with all the style we expect from Apple, but adds an unexpected dose of humour on top.

Apparently the watch can track your sleep, send you an alert if your heart rate is too low or high, take an ECG, track your elevation, call 911 if you take a fall, and measure your blood oxygen levels — among other things.

Is that Kate Winslet doing the voiceover?

MAA creative scale: 8