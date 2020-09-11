Netflix goes big on branding in first major global campaign

Does the mighty Netflix need to advertise? After all it’s said to have put on an extra 26 million subscribers during this year’s pandemic.

Netflix obviously sees the point, it bought its own poster company in Hollywood to show those old studios it was the new kid on the block.

Here’s its first big branding campaign, launching in 27 countries, ‘One Story Away,’ conceived before high profile CMO Bozoma St John joined the company (but she says she likes it.)

The red “progress bar” is supposed to be the new big branding and it might work. Maybe it needs one as it’s up against instantly recognisable brands Amazon, Apple and Disney.

An extended trailer really, could do with a little lightening.

MAA creative scale: 5.