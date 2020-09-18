Mother wins keen creative pitch for home meals firm Gousto

0 Shares Share

Mother has won home meals firm Gousto in a high level pitch also involving Wieden+Kennedy and Wonderhood Studios. The account was formerly with M&C Saatchi and the pitch was managed by AAR.

Media agency 7 Stars for media and PR and Social agency Manifest are unaffected.

Launched in 2012, Gousto provides ten minute meals, a plant-based range and Joe Wicks recipes (Wicks is an investor in the business.) Gousto also partners with Wagamama and aims to triple in size by 2022 with an extra 1,000 people.

Gousto brand VP Anna Greene says: “Our mission is to become the UK’s most loved way to eat dinner and we’re better placed than ever with Mother to achieve our ambition. We’ve been so impressed by their strategic insight, passion and humility and we can’t wait to see where this partnership takes us.”

Mother partner Hermeti Balarin says: “The people at Gousto are that rare breed: living and breathing the brand, whilst also being incredibly human – a delight to work with. We’re all looking forward to seeing what we can cook up together.”