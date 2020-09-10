Don't Miss

Mind your hands, face and space say men from the Ministry

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 8 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Here we go again: the UK is entering what we might most charitably call semi-lockdown once more, with social gatherings limited to six people (does that include kids and of what age?)

This, one suspects, will prove far from popular. How, for example, is it to be policed? Lots of younger people will ignore it.

NHS agency MullenLowe is probably right to tread carefully in the circumstances: this is really Ministry of Propaganda stuff from whack-a-mole health secretary Matt Hancock and various reputation-shielding medics who, you suspect, would like nothing more than to close the country down again.

In many ways it’s a lose/lose brief: some people will doubtless complain to the ASA about opinion masquerading as science.

Showing the demon virus is deftly handled.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.