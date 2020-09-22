M&C Saatchi lands ‘Stoptober’ anti-smoking bonus

0 Shares Share

Oh dear, not another one. Apparently next month is “Stoptober” in the UK when those sinners amongst us are being instructed to stop puffing away.

It’s the latest initiative from Public Health England (PHE, which most of us thought was being abolished as it mixed up coronavirus with flu.)

Anyway, it’s another win for M&C Saatchi which, along with MullenLowe, is profiting mightily from the UK government’s sudden discovery of advertising in place of policy.

Credit to M&C though; at least it’s struck a (mostly) upbeat note when we might have expected a total barrage of gruesome lung disease (maybe lungs have had their moment with coronavirus.)

But don’t you sometimes wish UK Gov. would stop telling us what not to do?

MAA creative scale: 7.