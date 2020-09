0 Shares Share

Back in the day London agency Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury was the hottest in town: the ultimate ambassadors of the Dave Trott school of advertising.

People still remember its Tango ads but this seemingly modest effort for Ronseal from Dave Shelton and Liz Whinston entered the language: politicians were fond of using it including former PM David Cameron (currently in the news for his cringeworthy encounter with Sasha Swire.)

The ultimate in less is more perhaps.